Jocelyn Harms and Anika Elgin lighting up NJCAA leaderboards with Rock Valley Soccer

  • Updated
  • 0
Golden Eagles

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Winnebago's Jocelyn Harms and Harlem's Anika Elgin have hit the ground running to start their college careers at RVC. 

Harms was just named the NJCAA Division II player of the week and sits second in the leaderboard in points, trailing only Elgin. Anika Elgin was the player of the week before Harms, the former Huskie leads the league in points in with 33. 

The Golden Eagles will get back in action this Sunday at RVC.  

