Jerry Simmons Commits to Rock Valley College Bowling

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) - Jerry Simmons committed to Rock Valley College Bowling on Monday. Simmons had a great senior season on a stacked Harlem team that took fourth place in State this season. Simmons contributed to that effort with a top 20 individual score in the State Finals.
He didn't know for sure if he would play in college, but when Simmons threw his final high school frame, he knew he wasn't finished.
"I threw my last shot at state and at that moment, I realized that I can't give up on this," Simmons said. "I love it too much, this is who I am. I'm not ready to give this up yet, this is who I am and what I've been doing for so long. I need to continue to build on something that I've always believed in."