Jefferson athletes make college commitments

Jefferson cheerleaders sign with Iowa Central

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Jefferson High School was one of several area schools to hold signing ceremonies for some college-bound athletes Wednesday. Cheerleaders Shining Oo, David Puckett and Yadhira Gutierrez all signed to cheer at Iowa Central. Kylee Olejniczak committed to play basketball at Concordia Chicago. For the cheerleaders, getting this opportunity is extra special.

"It's exciting to see all three of us move on and see what we're all accomplishing at our own different level," said Gutierrez. "It's going to be real exciting to be with all them and see ourselves grow and inspire each other."

The J-Hawks have a few more athletes committing Thursday.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

