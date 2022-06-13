Janecke, U.S. take home silver medal from World Championship

MADISON, Wis. (WREX) — Orangeville native Tessa Janecke and the United States fell just short to Canada in the U18 Women's World Championship, as Canada edged the U.S., 3-2, in the gold medal game.
Canada jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the U.S. scored two goals in seven seconds to cut it to a 3-2 game after two periods at LaBahn Arena. The U.S. had some chances in the third period, but couldn't quite find the net to tie the game, giving them a silver medal.
Janecke finished with six total shots in the game, finishing the tournament with six points in five games, good for a tie for 7th in scoring at the Women's World Championship. The next stop in her hockey career is Penn State. She'll head there in a couple of weeks, and hopes to represent her country again in future international competitions.