 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
high temperatures still in the mid to upper 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Janecke, U.S. take home silver medal from World Championship

  • 0
Tessa Janecke silver medal

MADISON, Wis. (WREX) — Orangeville native Tessa Janecke and the United States fell just short to Canada in the U18 Women's World Championship, as Canada edged the U.S., 3-2, in the gold medal game. 

Canada jumped out to a 3-0 lead before the U.S. scored two goals in seven seconds to cut it to a 3-2 game after two periods at LaBahn Arena. The U.S. had some chances in the third period, but couldn't quite find the net to tie the game, giving them a silver medal.

Janecke finished with six total shots in the game, finishing the tournament with six points in five games, good for a tie for 7th in scoring at the Women's World Championship. The next stop in her hockey career is Penn State. She'll head there in a couple of weeks, and hopes to represent her country again in future international competitions.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you