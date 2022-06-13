Janecke, U.S. take aim at gold medal

MADISON, Wis. (WREX) — Tessa Janecke started playing hockey at age three. Her dad put her and her older brother Cade to work, using what they had at home.
"My dad always made us rollerblade up and down the hill in front of our yard," Tessa said. "We just worked out everyday, had speed ladders, lifting when we got old enough. And obviously shooting and stick-handling everyday."
Her dad, Andrew Janecke, joked that he played for the worst club hockey team in history, and that's the extent of his hockey background. But he knew that instilling a strong foundation of hard work and discipline would help his kids find success.
"We wouldn't really do camps or anything really in the summer," Andrew explains. "In the driveway, we'd stick-handle and shoot and they'd be doing uphill sprints."
All those moments in the driveway have led to Tessa playing for the United States U18 Women's National Team. The U.S. will face Canada in the gold medal game of the World Championship Monday night, meaning everything she's worked for is right in front of her.
"I guess you can say they're sacrifices but I wouldn't change anything for it," she says. "I owe everything to this sport. It taught me so much. It just helps me in life."
Tessa's older brother Cade was a standout athlete at Orangeville, as well as a hockey player. Tessa also starred for the Lady Broncos' softball team.
"I just knew the importance of multiple sport athletes and really the weight room," Andrew Janecke said.
Tessa and Cade had a little sibling rivalry growing up. Cade and little brother Beau are now Tessa's biggest supporters.
"[We're] definitely a very competitive family," Tessa says. "I remember growing up I was always competing with Cade. We were on the same teams all the time, whether it was hockey or baseball. We always played on the same team. I try to help my little brother sometimes. I think just the competitiveness and support of my family is what helped me get here."
Now it's time to go for the gold.
"It doesn't really seem real, like living out your dream," she said. "It's something special."
The United States and Canada face off at 7:30 p.m. in Madison. The game airs live on NHL Network.