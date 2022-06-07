 Skip to main content
Janecke scores twice as U.S. beats Finland

Tessa Janecke Team USA

MADISON, Wis. (WREX) — Orangeville native Tessa Janecke scored two goals, helping the United States defeat Finland, 5-0, in the U18 Women's World Championships.

That's three goals in two prelim games for the former Lady Broncos star, who just finished softball season a couple of weeks ago. Now she's representing her country among the best young women's hockey players in the world.

The United States will play Canada Thursday night in the final prelim game before bracket play starts Friday night in Madison.

