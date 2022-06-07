Janecke scores twice as U.S. beats Finland

MADISON, Wis. (WREX) — Orangeville native Tessa Janecke scored two goals, helping the United States defeat Finland, 5-0, in the U18 Women's World Championships.
Janecke goin' wayyy ⬆️ on the backhand! 🤩#U18WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/vNCQcfXOcq— USA Hockey (@usahockey) June 8, 2022
That's three goals in two prelim games for the former Lady Broncos star, who just finished softball season a couple of weeks ago. Now she's representing her country among the best young women's hockey players in the world.
Janecke on 🔥!#U18WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/dTVkocaNZl— USA Hockey (@usahockey) June 8, 2022
The United States will play Canada Thursday night in the final prelim game before bracket play starts Friday night in Madison.