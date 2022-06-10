Janecke notches assist as U.S. beats Canada

MADISON, Wis. (WREX) — In front of a huge crowd of family and friends, Orangeville native Tessa Janecke tallied an assist, as the United States spread the wealth, beating Canada 7-0, to finish pool play undefeated in the U18 Women's World Championship.
Janecke has notched a point in every game of the tournament so far, registering three goals and three assists through three games in Madison. For a small-town girl who just finished her high school softball career at Orangeville a couple of weeks ago, making it at this level brings about a lot of pride from all her supporters.
"Kids can come from anywhere," Tessa's dad Andrew Janecke said. "There is talent everywhere and the main thing is that person has to be the one to want to develop and be happy with what they are doing. They have to do something extra to make it to the next level."
Tessa has done those extra things all her life, from playing with her brother in the driveway when she was little, to going off to the Northeast to play hockey for the North American Hockey Academy during high school, then returning to Orangeville for the spring to play softball with her friends. All those little moments have added up into something big. Tessa Janecke playing for her country, about an hour away from her hometown, and playing at a high level to help her team win.
13 Sports Director Derek Bayne spoke with Tessa after Thursday night's win over Canada. You can check out some of that interview Friday on 13 News at 5 and 10 p.m.