'It's unlike anything you could ever imagine' Lowe reaches new high in football career

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Vederian Lowe waited until the sixth round to hear his name called in the NFL Draft.
"Just the anxiety of waiting was really the hard part," Lowe said in a Zoom interview from Champaign. "But the moment I got the call, I saw the Minnesota area code pop up on my phone, I was like hold on now, Minnesota? I wasn't expecting Minnesota to call me. I never spoke to them once during the whole entire pre-Draft process."
And when he got that call, he calmly relayed his NFL destination to his family that was there to share the moment with him.
"It was an overwhelming feeling of happiness and relief," Lowe said. "There was a lot of work and effort put into getting to that point. It still hasn't hit me like that yet. I haven't felt the NFL presence just yet. But just to think about it. Just to know that I'm part of that organization now and all I have to do is go in there and establish myself and make a name for myself. It's crazy because there are a bunch of guys that would love to be in this position."
In recent years, Rockford has churned out a fair amount of NFL talent. Lowe is ready to represent for his hometown at the next level.
"Rockford has definitely helped form me into the man I am," Lowe, a former Auburn High School star, said. "I learned a lot of lessons being from there, growing up there. It kind of helped set the foundation of who I am as a man."
Dean Lowry is another Rockford native also playing in the NFC North, which could make for some added fun to those Packers-Vikings matchups.
"I see Dean balling out all the time," Lowe said. "He's definitely established himself there in Green Bay. I'm excited to get to see him. I'm excited for our teams to match up. That's going to be a great time."
Coming out of Auburn, Lowe had the goal of playing in the NFL. Now here he is, with a chance to do just that.
"It was a childhood dream of mine to play in the NFL," he said. "Just for it to be true is unlike anything you could ever imagine, for your childhood dream to come true."
It wouldn't have come true without all the hard work he put in and family support he received. He's ready to take advantage of the opportunity that lies ahead.