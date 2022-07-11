UW Health Sports Factory hosts volleyball summer league

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Summer is a great time for high school athletes to improve their games. Local volleyball players have been doing just that at the UW Health Sports Factory Varsity Camp.
The camp gives players a head start on building chemistry with future teammates, while adjusting to the high school skill level.
Auburn High School Coach Krystal Dussard says the camp is a great opportunity for the young players.
"This camp at the UW gives them the opportunity to build their court time," Dussard said. "They build their skills, play with their teammates that'll potentially be with them. Whether they make freshman, J.V. or varsity when the season comes up. So it's a really nice opportunity, not only to see their competition, but learn what the competition is at the high school levels now."
Dussard went on to say there's still a lot of opportunities to get involved with the camp this summer.