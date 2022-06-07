University of Illinois visits Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Illini Tailgate Tour made its way through Rockford on Tuesday. University of Illinois Athletic Director Josh Whitman was joined by two Illini basketball coaches to meet with fans of the blue and orange. They're looking to spread some Illini love to the area to try and generate some excitement.
"Rockford's incredibly important to us down at the university of Illinois," Whitman said. "It's been a great traditional community of Illinois residents for a long time. Maintaining a strong connection to Rockford is very important for our fighting Illini."
Whitman went on to say he hopes the university can continue to grow the relationship with the community for years to come.