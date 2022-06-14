 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Tessa Janecke brings home silver medal

  • Updated
  • 0
Tessa Janecke brings home silver medal

MADISON (WREX) - After a deep tournament run for Team USA in the Under 18 Women's World Championship, Tessa Janecke is bringing home a silver medal. The Orangeville native takes home the medal after a close 2-3 loss to Canada last night. 

Playing for the U.S. on an international stage was a special moment that wasn't lost on her. 

"I don't think there's really a feeling to describe putting on the jersey for the first time," Janecke said. "It's like 'hey I'm here I'm representing not just this team but the whole country.' I can't really describe it, it's just so perfect in the moment." 

In a tournament where she scored 3 goals and 3 assists, she heard the cheers from her family and friends. 

"It just means so much to have so many people cheering for you, on your side and showing their support."

After wrapping up a deep playoff run with Orangeville Softball and the USA team all in the span of a few weeks, she knows she was a part of some special teams.

"Just how grateful I am to be a part of softball of course and then to be here, I really don't know, it's special." 

After wrapping up this stage of her athletic career, Janecke is getting ready to start a new chapter with Penn State Hockey.

Tags

Recommended for you