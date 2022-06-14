Tessa Janecke brings home silver medal

MADISON (WREX) - After a deep tournament run for Team USA in the Under 18 Women's World Championship, Tessa Janecke is bringing home a silver medal. The Orangeville native takes home the medal after a close 2-3 loss to Canada last night.
Playing for the U.S. on an international stage was a special moment that wasn't lost on her.
"I don't think there's really a feeling to describe putting on the jersey for the first time," Janecke said. "It's like 'hey I'm here I'm representing not just this team but the whole country.' I can't really describe it, it's just so perfect in the moment."
In a tournament where she scored 3 goals and 3 assists, she heard the cheers from her family and friends.
"It just means so much to have so many people cheering for you, on your side and showing their support."
After wrapping up a deep playoff run with Orangeville Softball and the USA team all in the span of a few weeks, she knows she was a part of some special teams.
"Just how grateful I am to be a part of softball of course and then to be here, I really don't know, it's special."
After wrapping up this stage of her athletic career, Janecke is getting ready to start a new chapter with Penn State Hockey.