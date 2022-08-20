Rockford hosts largest JUCO volleyball tournament in the country

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The UW Health Center is home of the largest JUCO volleyball tournament in the country this weekend. 62 junior college volleyball programs, including Rockford's own Rock Valley College, are competing in the event.
This is the third year of the Opening Weekend Tournament and more schools have been added each year.
The tournament marks the first weekend the NJCAA allows teams to play this season, giving athletes all around the mid-west their first opportunity at live game action.
"It definitely gets them started for their regular season," Site Director Kendall Holmes said. "They all get to play a bunch of games in one weekend, so that helps teams lead into the rest of their season. They get to work out the kinks as a team and grow as athletes."
The event will wrap up on Sunday afternoon.