Rivets and Sky Carp both back at home

LOVES PARK/BELOIT (WREX) - The Rivets returned home on Tuesday and were able to get back in the win column. They beat the Jackrabbits 9-6 thanks to a five run fifth inning.
It was a shaky start early on, Rivets starter Ricky Castro found himself in a bases loaded jam with no outs in the top of the 1st. He was able to work his way out of it, giving up just two runs.
The Rivets would tie things up in the bottom half of the frame. A Connor Allen sacrifice fly got the scoring started and Ben Brantley would notch an RBI double.
Out in Beloit, it was a struggle for the Sky Carp as they kick off a six game homestand. Cedar Rapids blew the game open against the Carp in the fourth, scoring six runs in the frame. Cedar Rapids' starter Cade Povich kept things locked down for the Kernels, going six innings with 10 strikeouts.
Beloit will look to bounce back against Cedar Rapids tomorrow night at 7:35.