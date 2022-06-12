Melvin Ballard Golf Tournament back under new format

ROCKFORD (WREX) - For the first time in 3 years, Rockford golfers competed in the Melvin Ballard Golf Tournament. The tournament honoring Rockford's first black golfer is back, but with a different look.
The event was originally a 36 hole tournament with one round at Ingersoll Golf Course and another round played at a separate course. This year it was brought back as a two man best ball set up over two days at Ingersoll.
Danny Gorman had played under the tournaments old format, but he says the new set up led to some fun times on the links.
"Being able to play with a buddy, play with a brother there's just a different feel to it," Gorman said. "We were here to have a good time, spend time with each other. That's what it's all about."
Danny and his brother Patrick tied for second place in the tournament.