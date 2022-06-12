 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO 8 PM CDT
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Peak afternoon heat index values between 105 to 109
degrees expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon Tuesday to 8 PM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity may be lower on Wednesday with
highs still warming into the 90s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Melvin Ballard Golf Tournament back under new format

  • Updated
  • 0
ROCKFORD (WREX) - For the first time in 3 years, Rockford golfers competed in the Melvin Ballard Golf Tournament. The tournament honoring Rockford's first black golfer is back, but with a different look. 

The event was originally a 36 hole tournament with one round at Ingersoll Golf Course and another round played at a separate course. This year it was brought back as a two man best ball set up over two days at Ingersoll. 

Danny Gorman had played under the tournaments old format, but he says the new set up led to some fun times on the links. 

"Being able to play with a buddy, play with a brother there's just a different feel to it," Gorman said. "We were here to have a good time, spend time with each other. That's what it's all about." 

Danny and his brother Patrick tied for second place in the tournament. 

