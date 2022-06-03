Forreston Softball loses State Semifinal, Belvidere North falls in Sectional Finals

SYCAMORE/PEORIA - Forreston was one win away from the State Final and Belvidere North was on the verge of a Super-Sectional, but both fell short.
In the State Semifinal, the Cardinals faced a 37-1 team with a great pitcher on the mound. Casey-Westfield's ace, Paige Cutright, delivered a a complete game 3 hit shutout. Fueling her team to a 4-0 win over Forreston.
Kara Erdmann pitched a strong game for the Cardinals, going six innings with 5 strikeouts and 2 earned runs. Forreston will compete for third place against Newark Saturday morning.
Belvidere North looked to keep their season alive against Kaneland in the 3-A Sectional final, but Kaneland's ace Grace Algrim pitched a lockdown game. The Blue Thunder's best scoring chance came in the bottom of the seventh with a bases loaded jam. Algrim was able to work her way out of it to seal Kaneland's 5-0 win.
"This team means a lot to me," Belvidere North head coach Brian Hilden said. "Just the effort and support they've given each other all year long. At 21-8, to be able to be regional champions and get themselves into this game, means a lot."