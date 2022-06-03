 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Forreston Softball loses State Semifinal, Belvidere North falls in Sectional Finals

  • Updated
  • 0

SYCAMORE/PEORIA - Forreston was one win away from the State Final and Belvidere North was on the verge of a Super-Sectional, but both fell short. 

In the State Semifinal, the Cardinals faced a 37-1 team with a great pitcher on the mound. Casey-Westfield's ace, Paige Cutright, delivered a a complete game 3 hit shutout. Fueling her team to a 4-0 win over Forreston. 

Kara Erdmann pitched a strong game for the Cardinals, going six innings with 5 strikeouts and 2 earned runs. Forreston will compete for third place against Newark Saturday morning. 

Belvidere North looked to keep their season alive against Kaneland in the 3-A Sectional final, but Kaneland's ace Grace Algrim pitched a lockdown game. The Blue Thunder's best scoring chance came in the bottom of the seventh with a bases loaded jam. Algrim was able to work her way out of it to seal Kaneland's 5-0 win. 

"This team means a lot to me," Belvidere North head coach Brian Hilden said. "Just the effort and support they've given each other all year long. At 21-8, to be able to be regional champions and get themselves into this game, means a lot."

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you