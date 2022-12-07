Illinois State to host IHSA Football State Finals for next five seasons

BLOOMINGTON (WREX) — The IHSA Football State Finals has found a new home for the next five years.
The IHSA Board of Directors announced Wednesday that the Football State Finals from 2023 to 2027 will be held at Illinois State University's Hancock Stadium. The Finals will be hosted by the university and the Bloomington-Normal Area Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Illinois State was chosen over bids from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, Southern Illinois University in Carbondale, and Northern Illinois University in DeKalb.
Craig Anderson, IHSA's Executive Director, says there was a lot to consider when choosing a site.
"Seeing the passion that these university communities have for hosting the State Finals and the amazing stadiums that each campus offers didn’t make for an easy decision," Anderson says. "Ultimately, the first-class facilities, amazing support from Illinois State University and the Bloomington-Normal communities, and the central location proved to be the biggest factors in returning to ISU for the next five years."
In 2013, Hancock Stadium underwent a $23 million renovation that included a new press box, a transformation of the east side of the stadium, new chair back seating, suites, and other stadium-wide upgrades. ISU also began construction indoor football practice facility in April and is expected to completed when the 2023 IHSA Football State Finals come to town.
Officials at Illinois State University say they are very excited for the Finals to return to Bloomington-Normal.
"Illinois State University and Illinois State Athletics have long valued their great partnership with the IHSA and take pride in our duties hosting IHSA events at our facilities," says Kyle Brennan, ISU Director of Athletics. "It will be a pleasure for us to welcome the student-athletes, their families and spectators to campus and the Bloomington-Normal community each year and provide them with a top-notch experience at Hancock Stadium."
Hancock Stadium hosted the inaugural IHSA Football State Finals in 1974 and has hosted over 100 IHSA Football State Championship games through 1998.
Hancock Stadium is one of only four sites that have hosted the Football State Finals, with other Championship games being held at Dyche Stadium at Northwestern University in Evanston, the University of Illinois, and Northern Illinois University.