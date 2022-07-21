IceHogs unveil 2022-'23 schedule

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs today announced their 72-game, 2022-23 regular season schedule. The IceHogs open their 24th season of hockey and 16th as the American Hockey League affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, Oct. 15 against the Manitoba Moose at Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba and celebrate Opening Night at the BMO Harris Bank Center on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the defending Calder Cup champion Chicago Wolves.
Weekend Fun at the BMO
Of the 36 home games at the BMO Harris Bank Center, 26 take place on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The IceHogs will play weekday home games and Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sunday contests at 4 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
A Dozen Opponents Take on the IceHogs
The 2022-23 season features 12 opponents, the most the IceHogs have faced since the 2017-18 season (13)! In addition to their Central-Division rivals in the Chicago Wolves, Grand Rapids Griffins, Iowa Wild, Manitoba Moose, Milwaukee Admirals and Texas Stars, the IceHogs will see the Belleville Senators, Colorado Eagles, Hartford Wolf Pack, Laval Rocket, Springfield Thunderbirds and Toronto Marlies.
IceHogs Make History with Eastern Conference Foes
The IceHogs take on the 2022 Eastern Conference Champion Springfield Thunderbirds and the Hartford Wolf Pack for the first time in team history during the 2022-23 season. The IceHogs host the Wolf Pack on Saturday, Dec. 17 at the BMO and battle the Thunderbirds on Friday, Jan. 20. The IceHogs visit Springfield and Hartford during a two-game road trip Dec. 2-3.
Rocky Mountain Way
The 2022-23 season also features the first-ever meeting between the IceHogs and Colorado Eagles, AHL affiliate of the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche. The IceHogs visit the Eagles Friday, Jan. 13 and Saturday, Jan. 14 and host the Pacific-Division rivals on Friday, March 17 and Saturday, March 18 at the BMO.
Bring on the North Division
For the first time since the 2019-20 season, the IceHogs will collide with the Toronto Marlies, Belleville Senators, and Laval Rocket. The IceHogs host the Senators in just their fourth home game of the season at the BMO on Saturday, Oct. 29, take on the Marlies on Friday, Dec. 16, and welcome in the Rocket on Friday, March 31. The IceHogs visit the Marlies, Senators and Rocket as a part of a season-long, five-game road trip Mar. 1-11.
Fall and Winter Celebrations with the IceHogs
Have a spook-tacular time, give thanks, and ring in the New Year with the IceHogs at the BMO! The IceHogs host the Senators on Saturday, Oct. 29, just before Halloween, welcome the Texas Stars (Wednesday, Nov. 23) and Milwaukee Admirals (Friday, Nov. 25) for Thanksgiving and Black Friday and watch the ball…err…puck…drop for 2023 against the Chicago Wolves on New Year’s Eve!
Home, Sweet Home
Opening Night at the BMO Harris Bank Center also kicks off a season-long, seven-game homestand for the IceHogs with visits from the Chicago Wolves (Oct. 22, Oct. 28), Manitoba Moose (Oct. 23), Belleville Senators (Oct. 29), Milwaukee Admirals (Nov. 2), Grand Rapids Griffins (Nov. 5) and Iowa Wild (Nov. 6).
School is in Session
The IceHogs will participate in three morning school day contests this season including a 10:30 a.m. CT showdown against the Milwaukee Admirals on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at the BMO. The IceHogs visit the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 10 a.m. CT and the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday, March 1 at 10 a.m. CT.
Life on the Road
For the seventh time in the last eight seasons, the IceHogs open a new season on the road as they visit the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Oct. 15 and Sunday, Oct. 16 at Canada Life Centre. The longest road trip of the season for the IceHogs features five consecutive contests away from the BMO Mar. 1-11 vs. Toronto, Belleville, Laval, Grand Rapids and Chicago.
IceHogs Battle Defending Champions
In addition to facing the 2022 Eastern Conference champion Springfield Thunderbirds, the IceHogs will see their long-time, in-state rivals and 2022 Western Conference and Calder Cup winner Chicago Wolves 12 times during the 2022-23 season, tied with the Iowa Wild for the most appearances against one opponent.
2022-23 IceHogs Season Schedule:
Sat., Oct. 15 at Manitoba 2 p.m.
Sun., Oct. 16 at Manitoba 2 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 22 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.
Sun. Oct. 23 vs. Manitoba 4 p.m.
Fri., Oct. 28 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.
Sat., Oct. 29 vs. Belleville 7 p.m.
Wed., Nov. 2 vs. Milwaukee 10:30 a.m.
Sat., Nov. 5 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 6 vs. Iowa 4 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 12 at Texas 7 p.m.
Sun., Nov. 13 at Texas 5 p.m.
Wed., Nov. 16 at Grand Rapids 10 a.m.
Fri., Nov 18 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 19 at Chicago 7 p.m.
Wed., Nov. 23 vs. Texas 7 p.m.
Fri., Nov. 25 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.
Sat., Nov. 26 at Milwaukee 6 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 2 at Springfield 6:05 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 3 at Hartford 6:30 p.m.
Wed., Dec. 7 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 9 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 10 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 13 at Iowa 7 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 16 vs. Toronto 7 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 17 vs. Hartford 7 p.m.
Tues., Dec. 20 at Texas 7 p.m.
Wed., Dec. 21 at Texas 7 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 23 at Chicago 7 p.m.
Wed., Dec. 28 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.
Fri., Dec. 30 at Chicago 7 p.m.
Sat., Dec. 31 vs. Chicago 4 p.m.
Tues., Jan. 3 vs. Texas 7 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 7 at Iowa 6 p.m.
Sun., Jan. 8 at Iowa 3 p.m.
Fri., Jan. 13 at Colorado 8:05 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 14 at Colorado 8:05 p.m.
Wed., Jan. 18 vs. Grand Rapids 7 p.m.
Fri., Jan. 20 vs. Springfield 7 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 21 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.
Tue., Jan. 24 at Iowa 7 p.m.
Fri., Jan. 27 at Milwaukee 7 p.m.
Sat., Jan. 28 at Chicago 7 p.m.
Tue., Jan. 31 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 3 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 4 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 11 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 15 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 17 vs. Texas 7 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 19 at Iowa 3 p.m.
Wed., Feb. 22 vs. Texas 7 p.m.
Fri., Feb. 24 at Iowa 7 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 25 vs. Iowa 7 p.m.
Wed., Mar. 1 at Toronto 10 a.m.
Fri., Mar. 3 at Belleville 6:05 p.m.
Sat., Mar. 4 at Laval 6 p.m.
Fri., Mar. 10 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m.
Sat., Mar. 11 at Chicago 7 p.m.
Wed., Mar. 15 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.
Fri., Mar. 17 vs. Colorado 7 p.m.
Sat., Mar. 18 vs. Colorado 7 p.m.
Wed., Mar. 22 at Manitoba 7 p.m.
Fri., Mar. 24 at Manitoba 7 p.m.
Tue., Mar. 28 at Milwaukee 7 p.m.
Fri., Mar. 31 vs. Laval 7 p.m.
Sat., Apr. 1 at Chicago 7 p.m.
Sun., Apr. 2 vs. Grand Rapids 4 p.m.
Fri., Apr. 7 at Milwaukee 7 p.m.
Sat., Apr. 8 vs. Milwaukee 7 p.m.
Tues., Apr. 11 vs. Chicago 7 p.m.
Fri., Apr. 14 at Grand Rapids 6 p.m.
Sat., Apr. 15 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m.
Sun., Apr. 16 at Milwaukee 5 p.m.
2022-23 Rockford IceHogs Schedule Breakdown
Month:
October: 6 games – 4 home, 2 road
November: 11 games – 6 home, 5 road
December: 14 games – 7 home, 7 road
January: 12 games – 5 home, 7 road
February: 9 games – 6 home, 3 road
March: 12 games – 4 home, 8 road
April: 8 games – 4 home, 4 road
By Opponent:
Belleville: 2 games – 1 home, 1 road
Chicago: 12 games – 6 home, 6 road
Colorado: 4 games – 2 home, 2 road
Grand Rapids: 8 games – 4 home, 4 road
Hartford: 2 games – 1 home, 1 road
Iowa: 12 games – 6 home, 6 road
Laval: 2 games – 1 home, 1 road
Manitoba: 8 games – 4 home, 4 road
Milwaukee: 10 games – 5 home, 5 road
Springfield: 2 games – 1 home, 1 road
Texas: 8 games – 4 home, 4 road
Toronto: 2 games – 1 home, 1 road