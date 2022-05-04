 Skip to main content
IceHogs take game 1 of series with Texas

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs scored goals in the 2nd and 3rd periods, and that proved to be enough, with the IceHogs defeating the Texas Stars, 2-1, to take a 1-0 series lead in the best of 3 series.

The teams played a scoreless first period, but in the 2nd period, Michal Teply set up Lukas Reichel for the game's first goal to give Rockford the lead. The IceHogs took a 2-0 lead on a deflection goal from Carson Gisewicz in the 3rd period. The Stars responded immediately with a goal of their own to pull back within one, but Arvid Soderblom made 33 saves to help lead the IceHogs to the win. They have a chance to clinch the series Friday night at the BMO at 7 p.m.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

