IceHogs take game 1 of series with Texas

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs scored goals in the 2nd and 3rd periods, and that proved to be enough, with the IceHogs defeating the Texas Stars, 2-1, to take a 1-0 series lead in the best of 3 series.
The teams played a scoreless first period, but in the 2nd period, Michal Teply set up Lukas Reichel for the game's first goal to give Rockford the lead. The IceHogs took a 2-0 lead on a deflection goal from Carson Gisewicz in the 3rd period. The Stars responded immediately with a goal of their own to pull back within one, but Arvid Soderblom made 33 saves to help lead the IceHogs to the win. They have a chance to clinch the series Friday night at the BMO at 7 p.m.