IceHogs Sign 2023 Blackhawks Draft Pick Marcel Marcel to AHL Deal

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Rockford IceHogs announced today that the team has signed forward Marcel Marcel to a one-year AHL contract that runs through the 2023-24 season. Marcel was selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the fifth round (131st overall) in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.
Marcel, 19, saw his first North American action during the 2022-23 campaign with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Gatineau Olympiques. With Gatineau, the 6-foot-4, 243-pound forward posted 32 points (14G, 18A), 53 penalty minutes, and a +22 rating in 52 games last season. He then tabbed eight points (3G, 5A) in 13 QMJHL postseason appearances.
The Pilsen, Czechia native also helped his country secure a silver medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship, recording six points (2G, 4A) in seven contests.
The 6-4, 243-lb 19-year-old is going to turn pro instead of going back to junior (20 in Oct).#Blackhawks will still have Marcel’s draft rights after this season. Similar to what Andrew Shaw did in 2011 when he was drafted in 5th round and went straight to Rockford on AHL deal. https://t.co/SJz7uLPglk— Mike Folta (@mike_folta) July 19, 2023
Marcel played professionally as an 18-year-old with HC Plzen in Czechia's top league during the 2021-22 circuit and picked up an assist through 18 appearances.