IceHogs set for game one against Stars

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After a successful regular season for the IceHogs, the stakes become higher. The Calder Cup Playoffs get started on Wednesday night as Rockford gets set to host the Texas Stars.
"I think they're excited, for sure," said Interim Head Coach Anders Sorensen. "I think we've played a lot of these meaningful games in the last month but you definitely feel a different energy in the group and I think they're excited for the postseason."
During the regular season, the two teams split the series, each team going 4-4. All signs are pointing at a battle of a series.
"When you're playing that same team multiple times in a short span, it's tighter checking," said IceHogs captain Garrett Mitchell. "For some of our younger guys I think it's going to be something that might take a period to adjust and we've talked about it with guys. Just keeping things simple throughout that first period."
The home advantage will play a big role in this matchup.
"Saves us going out to Texas so it's nice playing in front of our fans here and sleeping in our own bed," said defenseman Ryan Stanton. "So I think it's a good advantage to be at home and looking forward to hearing the crowd tomorrow night."
Heading into the most important part of their season, team chemistry has proven to be one of the biggest pieces to Rockford's success.
"I was telling guys, down the stretch when you start looking back on your career, the teams that you're closest with are the teams you have success with," said Mitchell. "I know that cliché to say but we've got a pretty good group, on the weekends we hang out together, it's not just at the rink so it's a pretty special group."
Game one is Wednesday night at 7 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center.