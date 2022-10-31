IceHogs recall goalie from ECHL

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs have recalled goaltender Mitchell Weeks from the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.
Weeks has appeared in four games for the Fuel this season, compiling a 3-1 record with .907 save percentage and a 3.02 goals against average during his first pro campaign.
Rockford’s next home game will be Wednesday, Nov. 2 against the Milwaukee Admirals at 10:30 a.m. before concluding their season-long seven-game homestand with contests against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Nov. 5, at 7 p.m. and the Iowa Wild on Sunday, Nov. 6, at 4 p.m.