IceHogs Play by Play Announcer Mike Folta chats with 13 Sports Director Eric Graver ahead of the NHL Draft and the Blackhawks first overall pick.
IceHogs Play by Play Announcer Mike Folta discusses NHL Draft
- Eric Graver
Eric Graver
Sports Director
