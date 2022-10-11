IceHogs look to play fast as new season approaches

ROCKFORD (WREX) — While the Chicago Blackhawks are in a rebuild, the Rockford IceHogs look to have success as the new AHL season begins this week. Anders Sorensen returns for another season at the helm, after serving as interim head coach for most of last season.
The team practiced with high energy at the BMO Harris Bank Center Tuesday, emblematic of the way they want to play this season.
"I think you hit it on the head," Sorensen said. "We have a lot of players that have the pace and tempo to play at this level. We want to play a fast-paced game here. I think we have some skill. I think we're going to use that to the best of our potential here."
That speed comes with a little less size on this team as compared to some recent seasons. But that could be a good thing.
"You give up a little size for a little speed," IceHogs forward Dylan Sikura said. "That's the direction of the game these days. That's the way a lot of teams want to play. They want to play fast. They want to be on top of us. I think we're going to be a fast, forechecking team that's going to be able to make plays. Maybe not the size or the grit of some other teams but I think we can make up for that in other aspects."
Blackhawks prospect Lukas Reichel will start the season in Rockford as he looks to earn a spot in the NHL at some point. But he's ready for the new season to start.
"Oh yeah, I'm really excited," Reichel said. "All the boys are excited, the coaches. Everybody is excited. The season starts and everyone is happy and can't wait to get going."
The IceHogs hit the road for a pair of games this weekend, then play their home opener Saturday, Oct. 22, against the Chicago Wolves.