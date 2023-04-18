 Skip to main content
IceHogs gearing up for home playoff game against Iowa Wild

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The BMO Center will be home to the IceHogs first playoff game of the season on Wednesday. They'll play game one at home against the Iowa Wild before hitting the road for game two on Friday. If the first two games are split, the final of the best of three series will be on Sunday. 

