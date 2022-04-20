IceHogs fall to Grand Rapids, 5-3

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The IceHogs spot in the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs will have to wait another game as Rockford fell 5-3 to the Grand Rapids Griffins Wednesday night.
The Griffins jumped out to an early lead when forward Drew Worrad fired a shot from the far-side dot on the power play for his first career goal 4:19 into the game.
But picking up right where he left off last night, it was forward Mike Hardman who scored a power play tally on a beautiful pass from forward Dylan McLaughlin to tie the game 1-1 at 8:07 in the opening frame. After a multi-goal performance last night, Hardman now has three points in back-to-back games.
Later in the period Rockford capitalized on the power play once again when forward Andrei Altybarmakian went top shelf on a pass from defenseman Wyatt Kalynuk to take a 2-1 lead at 14:51. It was Altybarmakian’s second goal in just as many nights.
But Grand Rapids responded when defenseman Butrus Ghafari tied the game in the second period with a wrist-shot from the blue line that snuck past IceHogs netminder Arvid Soderblom at 17:44.
After McLaughlin took just his second penalty of the entire season, the Griffins regained the lead when forward Riley Barber struck on the power play at 10:21 in the third period.
The IceHogs however answered right back when Grand Rapids goaltender Victor Brattstrom got tangled up behind the net and forward Evan Barratt was able to poke in the puck to tie the game 3-3 at 12:37.
But with just 55 seconds remaining, Griffins forward Turner Elson scored on a one-timer to give Grand Rapids a 4-3 lead.
Just over 20 seconds later, Barber hit the empty netter to seal the 5-3 win for the Griffins.
With the loss, the IceHogs magic numbers stays at “one”. Their next game comes on Saturday, April 23 when they host the Manitoba Moose at 6:00 p.m. A win on Saturday would clinch the Hogs spot in the playoffs.