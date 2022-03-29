IceHogs fall to Admirals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, the Rockford IceHogs lost to the Milwaukee Admirals, 5-3, in their final game before heading on a trip west.
Brett Connolly tipped in a shot from Jakub Galvas for the first goal of the game a little more than midway through the first period. A few minutes later, Dylan McLaughlin gave the IceHogs a 2-0 edge.
But Milwaukee scored three goals in the 2nd period to take the lead, including the go-ahead goal from former IceHog Graham Knott. The IceHogs drew even in the 3rd period, but Milwaukee closed out the game with two more goals to seal the win.