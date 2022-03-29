 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

IceHogs fall to Admirals

  • Updated
  • 0
Rockford IceHogs.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After jumping out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, the Rockford IceHogs lost to the Milwaukee Admirals, 5-3, in their final game before heading on a trip west.

Brett Connolly tipped in a shot from Jakub Galvas for the first goal of the game a little more than midway through the first period. A few minutes later, Dylan McLaughlin gave the IceHogs a 2-0 edge.

But Milwaukee scored three goals in the 2nd period to take the lead, including the go-ahead goal from former IceHog Graham Knott. The IceHogs drew even in the 3rd period, but Milwaukee closed out the game with two more goals to seal the win.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you