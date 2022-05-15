 Skip to main content
IceHogs eliminated with game 3 loss to Wolves

By Derek Bayne

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs saw their season come to an end with a 4-1 loss to the Chicago Wolves in the Central Division Semifinals on Sunday night at BMO Harris Bank Center. 

The Wolves took an early lead when forward Ivan Lodnia scored on the backhand in his first playoff game to give Chicago the 1-0 lead at 2:27 in the period.
 
Chicago then extended its lead it the second period when forward CJ Smith scored on a give and go right as the Wolves power play was expiring to take a 2-0 lead at 16:57 in the middle frame.
 
Just over a minute into the third period, the Wolves made it a 3-0 game when forward Jack Drury capitalized on the power play for his second goal against the IceHogs in the postseason.
 
IceHogs defensemen Wyatt Kalynuk and Ian Mitchell took advantage of their own power play when Mitchell scored short side on a pass from Kalynuk at 12:57 in the third period to make it 3-1. 
 
But Chicago’s Andrew Poturalski found the back of the net on another Wolves power play to give Chicago a three-goal lead once more and go on to take the game and the series.
 
The Wolves will now face the Milwaukee Admirals in the Central Division Finals. 

