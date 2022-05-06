 Skip to main content
IceHogs eliminate Stars with OT win

ROCKFORD (WREX) — After 60 minutes and no score, forward Dylan McLaughlin ended the game and series with a goal 56 seconds into overtime to send the Texas Stars home and the IceHogs to the Central Division Semifinals. 

But the IceHogs would not even get to that point if it wasn’t for Rockford goaltender Arvid Soderblom. Soderblom made a perfect 36 saves on the night for his third shutout of the year.
 
It is the second time the IceHogs have had a scoreless regulation in the postseason. The first came on April 19, 2007, against the Houston Aeros.
 
The IceHogs will now face their in-state rival, the Chicago Wolves in the Central Division Semifinals. Game 1 is Thursday, May 12 at 7:00 p.m. in Rosemont. The IceHogs will host Games Three and Four in Rockford on Sunday, May 15 and Tuesday, May 17.

