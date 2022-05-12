IceHogs drop game 1 to Wolves

ROSEMONT (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs dropped Game 1 of the Central Division Semifinals 6-2 against the Chicago Wolves Thursday night at Allstate Arena.
The IceHogs took their only lead of the night when forward Lukas Reichel forced a turnover and netted the unassisted goal on the breakaway at 6:16 in the opening frame for the rookie’s second goal of the postseason. Reichel also led the season series against the Wolves with 15 points (5G, 10A) during the regular season.
However, the Wolves struck twice with less than a minute remaining in the period to take a 2-1 lead heading into the first intermission. The first goal came on a one-timer off the stick of defenseman Cavan Fitzgerald at 19:04 in the period. Then with just nine seconds left, the AHL’s regular-season leading goal-scorer, Stefan Noesen capitalized on the powerplay to make it a 2-1 game.
Chicago then extended its lead 3-1 when forward Stelio Mattheos fired off a wrist shot at 16:04 in the second period.
Later in the period the Wolves took a three-goal lead when forward Jack Drury struck on the power play at 7:32 for his first goal of the postseason.
Still in the second period, forward David Gust came right out of the penalty box and scored on a breakaway to make it 5-1 Wolves at 13:47.
Rockford netminder Cale Morris came out in place of Arvid Soderblom to start the third period, but the Wolves continued to keep the pressure on. Noesen picked up his second tally of the night just 36 seconds into the final period to give the Wolves a 6-1 lead.
However, Hogs forward Evan Barratt cut into Chicago’s lead when he netted his first postseason goal to make it 6-2 game at 7:21 in the third period.
Chicago finished the contest 2-for-7 on the power play while the IceHogs went 0-for-4.
The IceHogs and Wolves will face off in Game 2 on Saturday, May 14 at Allstate Arena. Game 3 will be played the following day on Sunday, May 15 at 4 p.m. at BMO Harris Bank Center.