IceHogs clinch playoff spot with 5-3 win over Manitoba

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs are headed to the Calder Cup Playoffs, as they took down Manitoba 5-3 on Saturday night.
Dmitri Osipov, Andrei Altybarmakyan, Josiah Slavin, Carson Gicewicz, and Ian Mitchell all scored for Rockford. The IceHogs took a 3-0 lead into the first intermission, before giving up two goals in the second to cut their lead to one. That's when Gicewicz scored to give the 'Hogs a two-goal lead. Mitchell then scored the fifth goal in the third period.
"Yeah it feels good, I thought we deserved it too," said IceHogs Interim Head Coach Anders Sorensen. "I thought we played hard tonight and it's always better when you do it on your own, you don't have to rely on other teams so that felt good."
"It's awesome. We've worked really hard as a group to get to where we are, it's a lot of excitement," said Josiah Slavin. "The crowd is awesome, every Saturday night they bring it, and we definitely thrive off it for sure, and I think that's why we had such a great start because they were loud right from the beginning. They stayed that way the whole way through, that definitely helped tonight."
Arvid Soderblom was solid in net, saving 43 shots to earn the win.
Rockford has four regular season games left, including one on Sunday against the Iowa Wild at 4 p.m.