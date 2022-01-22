IceHogs break four-game skid with shootout win over Texas

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Snow, snow-covered roads, and low visibility expected.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected with the
highest totals along and north of Interstate 88.
* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM CST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibilities with the snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.
