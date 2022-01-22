 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Snow, snow-covered roads, and low visibility expected.
Total snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected with the
highest totals along and north of Interstate 88.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions and reduced
visibilities with the snow.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

IceHogs break four-game skid with shootout win over Texas

IceHogs beat Stars 3-2 in a shootout.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Michal Teply scored twice in regulation and Ian Mitchell scored the game-winning goal in round seven of a shootout, to push the IceHogs past the Stars 3-2, breaking Rockford's four-game losing streak.

