IceHogs beat Manitoba for 4th straight win

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rockford IceHogs were outshot 40-16, but five of those 16 shots found the net to lift the IceHogs to a 5-3 win over the Manitoba Moose Wednesday night. The win was the 4th in a row for the IceHogs.
Michal Teply found Andrei Altybarkmakian for the 1st goal of the game late in the 1st period, giving the IceHogs a 1-0 lead after one period.
The Moose scored early in the 2nd period to tie the game, but Brett Connolly scored two goals in the 2nd period to put the IceHogs back on top with a 3-1 lead after two periods.
Lukas Reichel and Josiah Slavin added 3rd period goals to help the IceHogs seal up the win.