Huge 3rd quarter propels Hononegah past Boylan; Jefferson honors Colson's milestone

Hononegah's Haley Warren warms up before the 2nd half

Hononegah uses a huge 2nd half to beat Boylan, while Jefferson knocks off Belvidere.

ROCKTON/ROCKFORD (WREX) — After leading by 2 at halftime, Hononegah's girls erupted for a 24-2 run in the 3rd quarter, putting away Boylan and eventually winning, 56-26. The win keeps the Lady Indians undefeated in NIC-10 play and essentially clinches a conference title. Hononegah has a 3-game lead over 2nd place Boylan with 4 to play, and 3 of those games for Hononegah come against the bottom two teams in the league. Haley Warren had it going from outside, knocking down 5 3-pointers and finishing with 17 points. 

In other NIC-10 play, Jefferson beat Belvidere, 55-39. The Lady J-Hawks honored senior guard Karley Colson before the game, recognizing her scoring her 1,000th career point earlier in the season.

Elsewhere around the conference, Belvidere North held off Auburn in another hard-fought game, 43-40. Guilford defeated Freeport, 54-27.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

