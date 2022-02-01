Huge 3rd quarter propels Hononegah past Boylan; Jefferson honors Colson's milestone

ROCKTON/ROCKFORD (WREX) — After leading by 2 at halftime, Hononegah's girls erupted for a 24-2 run in the 3rd quarter, putting away Boylan and eventually winning, 56-26. The win keeps the Lady Indians undefeated in NIC-10 play and essentially clinches a conference title. Hononegah has a 3-game lead over 2nd place Boylan with 4 to play, and 3 of those games for Hononegah come against the bottom two teams in the league. Haley Warren had it going from outside, knocking down 5 3-pointers and finishing with 17 points.
In other NIC-10 play, Jefferson beat Belvidere, 55-39. The Lady J-Hawks honored senior guard Karley Colson before the game, recognizing her scoring her 1,000th career point earlier in the season.
Elsewhere around the conference, Belvidere North held off Auburn in another hard-fought game, 43-40. Guilford defeated Freeport, 54-27.