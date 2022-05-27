 Skip to main content
HS Roundup: Sectional, regional play highlights busy Friday of postseason sports

Boylan soccer Sectional title

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Boylan's soccer team took home its first Sectional championship since 2014, beating Crystal Lake Central, 2-1, in penalty kicks. The game was scoreless for the first 78 minutes until Maggie Schmidt scored with two minutes to play to give Boylan a 1-0 lead. But CLC answers back about 30 seconds later to tie the game and force overtime, which eventually led to a shootout. Boylan got makes from Mae Nuccio, Annie Rose and Maggie Schmidt, while freshman goalkeeper Natalya Razo held strong in net.

"It was so nerve-wracking but I'm glad to say we're Sectional champs," Razo said. "I love the people that I was working with. We're all just one big family."

Boylan will play Deerfield in the 2-A Grayslake Central Super-Sectional next Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Hononegah's softball team knocked off rival Harlem, 5-1, to claim a 4-A Regional championship. Belvidere's softball team beat Sycamore, 8-2, to advance to the 3-A Freeport Regional final against Belvidere North.

Dakota held off a late charge from Orangeville in the 1-A softball Sectional semifinals, winning 7-6 to advance to Saturday's Sectional title game against Forreston. Lena-Winslow's strong baseball season came to a close, as Sterling Newman beat the Panthers, 15-2.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

