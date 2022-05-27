HS Roundup: Sectional, regional play highlights busy Friday of postseason sports

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Boylan's soccer team took home its first Sectional championship since 2014, beating Crystal Lake Central, 2-1, in penalty kicks. The game was scoreless for the first 78 minutes until Maggie Schmidt scored with two minutes to play to give Boylan a 1-0 lead. But CLC answers back about 30 seconds later to tie the game and force overtime, which eventually led to a shootout. Boylan got makes from Mae Nuccio, Annie Rose and Maggie Schmidt, while freshman goalkeeper Natalya Razo held strong in net.
"It was so nerve-wracking but I'm glad to say we're Sectional champs," Razo said. "I love the people that I was working with. We're all just one big family."
Boylan will play Deerfield in the 2-A Grayslake Central Super-Sectional next Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Hononegah's softball team knocked off rival Harlem, 5-1, to claim a 4-A Regional championship. Belvidere's softball team beat Sycamore, 8-2, to advance to the 3-A Freeport Regional final against Belvidere North.
Dakota held off a late charge from Orangeville in the 1-A softball Sectional semifinals, winning 7-6 to advance to Saturday's Sectional title game against Forreston. Lena-Winslow's strong baseball season came to a close, as Sterling Newman beat the Panthers, 15-2.