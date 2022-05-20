HS Roundup: Regional softball, soccer championships decided; boys track sectionals wrap up

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school spring sports postseason action is heating up as the weeks go by. In the 2-A soccer playoffs, Belvidere North got a goal early in the 2nd half from Cortlyn Hefty and that proved to be the difference, beating Freeport 1-0 for the Regional title.
It was a bit more lop-sided in another 2-A Regional final, with Boylan beating Rochelle, 8-0.
In the softball playoffs, Orangeville knocked off Eastland, 7-4, while Dakota defeated Polo, 7-3.
Rockford Christian won the 1-A Oregon Sectional for boys track, with Weston Forward dominating the 2-mile run. Forreston's Matthew Beltran turned in a strong effort to win the 110 meter hurdles, while Dakota's Camden Foesch edged out Lena-Winslow's Marey Roby for the 100 meter dash title.