 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

HS Roundup: Regional softball, soccer championships decided; boys track sectionals wrap up

  • 0
Belvidere North celebrates

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The high school spring sports postseason action is heating up as the weeks go by. In the 2-A soccer playoffs, Belvidere North got a goal early in the 2nd half from Cortlyn Hefty and that proved to be the difference, beating Freeport 1-0 for the Regional title. 

It was a bit more lop-sided in another 2-A Regional final, with Boylan beating Rochelle, 8-0.

In the softball playoffs, Orangeville knocked off Eastland, 7-4, while Dakota defeated Polo, 7-3.

Rockford Christian won the 1-A Oregon Sectional for boys track, with Weston Forward dominating the 2-mile run. Forreston's Matthew Beltran turned in a strong effort to win the 110 meter hurdles, while Dakota's Camden Foesch edged out Lena-Winslow's Marey Roby for the 100 meter dash title.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you