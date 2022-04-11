HS Roundup: Hononegah strong in NIC-10 baseball and softball openers

ROCKFORD (WREX) — On a beautiful Monday for some baseball and softball, Hononegah's teams took advantage and picked up some big wins over rival Harlem. Hononegah's baseball team picked up a 14-0 win over the Huskies, with Bryce Goodwine and Bowen Smith hitting homeruns, and Ryan Anderson throwing a shutout on the mound.
Hononegah's softball team beat Harlem, 20-8. The Lady Indians jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the 2nd inning, but Harlem answered in the bottom of the inning and tied it on a homerun from Makayla Howard. The homerun followed a play in which a runner was called out at the plate, but then was overturned after a discussion deemed that the catcher had blocked the plate. That kept the inning alive and allowed Harlem to tie it.
But Hononegah's offense proved to be too tough, with Joscelyn Bennett going 5-5 with 5 RBI, while Briella Sendele hit two homeruns and drove in six runs, and Danielle Franz hit a homerun and drove in three runs.
Also around the area, Freeport's softball team defeated Auburn, 7-2, and Winnebago's baseball team knocked off Genoa-Kingston, 6-3.