HS Roundup: BNC boys track highlights; Orangeville softball edges Oregon

OREGON (WREX) — The Big Northern Conference track and field championship took place at Oregon Thursday night, with Dixon claiming the team title, followed by Rockford Christian.
In the 100 meter dash, Genoa-Kingston's Sean Abracia-Wendel held off Winnebago's Supreme Muhammad to win the race by less than a second. All the results can be found at this link.
In softball, Orangeville came back to beat Oregon, 7-6, in a non-conference game between two quality teams. Oregon broke a 3-3 tie in the 5th when Ella Dannhorn and Jess Suter hit back-to-back homeruns. But Orangeville scored 4 runs in the top of the 6th to come back and win the game.