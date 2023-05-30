 Skip to main content
Hononegah Volleyball drops Sectional Championship, Harlem Softball falls in Sectional Semifinals

FOX LAKE (WREX) - Hononegah Volleyball came up just short from a trip to State on Tuesday. Hononegah had a chance to become the first State volleyball team from the Rockford area, but couldn't take the third and final set against Barrington. 

Harlem Softball saw their season come to a close as well in the Sectional Semifinals. Barrington scored 5 runs early and never looked back, holding Harlem to just 2 runs for the 8-2 win. 

