Hononegah Volleyball drops Sectional Championship, Harlem Softball falls in Sectional Semifinals

FOX LAKE (WREX) - Hononegah Volleyball came up just short from a trip to State on Tuesday. Hononegah had a chance to become the first State volleyball team from the Rockford area, but couldn't take the third and final set against Barrington.

Harlem Softball saw their season come to a close as well in the Sectional Semifinals. Barrington scored 5 runs early and never looked back, holding Harlem to just 2 runs for the 8-2 win.