Hononegah Volleyball beats Belvidere North in home opener

ROCKTON (WREX) - Hononegah beat Belvidere North 2 sets to nothing in their home opener on Tuesday. The Blue Thunder had won six straight NIC-10 titles and 79 straight conference games coming into the new season.
It was all Hononegah in the first set, besting Belvidere North 25-12. It was a back and fourth second set. The Blue Thunder went up 19-18, but Hononegah responded with a 7 point run to take their home opener.
Hononegah plays Belvidere on the road this Thursday and Belvidere North will play Auburn on Wednesday.