Hononegah takes control of NIC-10 baseball standings with win over Belvidere North

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Hononegah came out with a purpose against Belvidere North, with the Indians taking the NIC-10 lead by beating Belvidere North, 12-1. Hononegah took its first conference loss last week against the Blue Thunder, putting Belvidere North in a tie for first with the Indians. But Hononegah's bats were clicking, scoring three in the 3rd and eight in the 4th to pull away for the big win.
Bryce Goodwine shut down the Blue Thunder bats on the mound for Hononegah. The win gives the Indians a one-game edge in the standings with six to play.