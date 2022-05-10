 Skip to main content
Hononegah takes control of NIC-10 baseball standings with win over Belvidere North

Bryce Goodwine pitching

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Hononegah came out with a purpose against Belvidere North, with the Indians taking the NIC-10 lead by beating Belvidere North, 12-1. Hononegah took its first conference loss last week against the Blue Thunder, putting Belvidere North in a tie for first with the Indians. But Hononegah's bats were clicking, scoring three in the 3rd and eight in the 4th to pull away for the big win.

Bryce Goodwine shut down the Blue Thunder bats on the mound for Hononegah. The win gives the Indians a one-game edge in the standings with six to play.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

