BELVIDERE (WREX) - Hononegah continued their great stretch of softball with a win over the Bucs on Friday. Great offense and pitching led them to a 13-2 win.
Hononegah Softball Stays Undefeated in Conference Play
- Eric Graver
-
- Updated
- 0
Eric Graver
Sports Reporter
