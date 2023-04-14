 Skip to main content
...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

Hononegah Softball Stays Undefeated in Conference Play

  • Updated
  • 0

BELVIDERE (WREX) - Hononegah continued their great stretch of softball with a win over the Bucs on Friday. Great offense and pitching led them to a 13-2 win. 

