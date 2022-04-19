Hononegah soccer knocks off Freeport; Pearl City softball edges Dakota

ROCKTON/DAKOTA (WREX) — Hononegah knocked off Freeport, 3-0, in a NIC-10 girls soccer showdown between two of the three remaining unbeaten teams in league play. Hononegah jumped on top with a goal just 17 seconds into the game, as Audrey Cassata got the Lady Indians off to an early lead. Hailey Henry added a penalty kick goal midway through the first half, while Juliana Sather added some insurance with a goal off a corner kick in the 2nd half to secure the win. Hononegah and Boylan are the two remaining teams tied atop the standings, and they're scheduled to play Thursday night in Rockford.
In NUIC softball, Pearl City held off Dakota, 3-1. Cheyenne Handsaker struck out 11 batters, and also went 3-4 at the dish for Pearl City.