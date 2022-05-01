Hononegah rugby plays first game at Kelsey Field

ROCKTON (WREX) — After starting a rugby team four years ago, Hononegah finally got to play on its home field for the first time.
"It's so much better than all of our other fields," senior Jenna Bottensek said. "I loved it. You just feel so special on this field. The stadium and everything. We had so many supporters out in the bleachers. It's crazy."
Hononegah recently made rugby an official school sport, rather than just a club, which opened up some doors to play at Kelsey Field.
"It just feels so much more official to them," Hononegah rugby coach Lassen Fleege said. "It comes with so many perks. The fence, the camera and concession stand. It makes my life a whole lot easier, so I'm pretty excited."
Hononegah welcomed the ThunderChiefs to town, which is a team made up of players from the Plainfield and Oswego area. Although Hononegah fell short in winning the game, the players all displayed sportsmanship afterward and followed with the rugby tradition of sharing a meal with the opponent after a hard-fought game.
