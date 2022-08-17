 Skip to main content
Hononegah looks to new faces to step up

Hononegah football practice

ROCKTON (WREX) — Hononegah made it to the state quarterfinals last season for the first time in 25 years. The Indians lost a lot of talent from that NIC-10 championship team, but look to reload this year.

"We started a lot of seniors so we probably return only about 3 or 4 guys on offense with a lot of experience," head coach Brian Zimmerman said. "[We return] three starters defensively, but there's a lot of guys who are just going to step right up and fill the shoes of those guys that graduated."

It's that next-man-up mentality that has helped Hononegah consistently stay near the top of the NIC-10 standings. Isaiah Houi will take on a big role this year, something he's embracing.

"It's been nice," Houi said. "A lot of guys are looking up to me this year. It's a hard role but it's a fun role so I'm willing to take it over and help our team out. So I'm excited for this year."

Hononegah gets the season started Saturday, Aug. 27, against Jefferson at Wyeth Stadium.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

