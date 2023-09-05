Hononegah Girls Swimming wins 2023 Mermaid Relays, Aquin Volleyball comes back to beat Orangeville

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Hononegah girls swimming team put together a dominant performance at the Mermaid Relays on Tuesday. They capped things off in the 400 yard freestyle relay, beating East, Guilford and Harlem in the final heat.

Lydia Nordgren, Kaelen Forberg, Emily Kastner and Avery Miles made up the final relay team for Hononegah, posting a final time of 3:57.70. Hononegah and Harlem will matchup again this Saturday at the home of the Huskies.

Over at Aquin High School, the Bulldogs volleyball team came back to beat the Broncos 2-1. The 2022 1A State champs are now 7-1 on the new season. Tune in to 13 WREX at 6 PM Wednesday night for our Athlete of the Week segment with Ainsley Stovall and Megan Holder.