Hononegah falls in Sectional semis; Sycamore moving on

DEKALB/MAPLE PARK (WREX) — Hononegah's great season came to a close in the 4-A DeKalb Sectional semifinals Tuesday night, as South Elgin beat the Lady Indians, 57-48. The Storm finished the game on a 13-0 run, holding Hononegah scoreless for the last 4 minutes of the game. 

Hononegah led by 3 after 3 quarters, but the teams went back and forth throughout the 2nd half, trading the lead multiple times. After Hononegah took a 48-44 lead on a bucket from Ember Gunnink midway through the 4th quarter, South Elgin responded with 3 straight buckets and never looked back, beating Hononegah for the 2nd time this season. Bre Carter scored 12 points for Hononegah.

In the 3-A Kaneland Sectional semis, Sycamore took care of Providence Catholic, 53-29. Evyn Carrier had a big game inside with 27 points for the Lady Spartans, while Faith Feuerbach helped set the tone with 10 points in the 1st quarter. Sycamore advances to face Montini in the Sectional final Thursday night. It's a rematch of the 2020 Sectional finals, in which Montini beat Sycamore in a hotly-contested game.

