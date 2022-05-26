Hononegah cruises to boys volleyball Regional title

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Hononegah boys volleyball team has not lost all year, and the Indians continued that in the postseason, beating Grant in straight sets to win the Boylan Regional title. Hononegah won, 25-20 and 25-19, to punch a ticket to Saturday's Sectional semifinals.
"It's like a goal that we had from the start of the season," said Lorenzo Boccarusso, an Italian exchange student who joined Hononegah this year. "It's super important. I'm so excited we won a Regional. Now we have to think about Sectional and state."
Braydon Savitski-Lynde turned in another big performance on the outside, putting the game away on match point. He's confident this undefeated group can keep its season going into next week.
"We haven't had that game where we were humbled," he said. "We just have to stay consistent. Keep leveling up and meeting the level of the teams that we play."
Hononegah will face Vernon Hills in the Gurnee Sectional semifinals Saturday morning. The winner of that moves onto Tuesday's Sectional final.