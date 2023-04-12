 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hononegah Baseball takes NIC-10 Conference win over Belvidere North

  • 0

BELVIDERE (WREX) - Hononegah's offense erupted in the 5th inning of their rivalry game. The Indians bats and pitching dominated for a 16-1 win. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you