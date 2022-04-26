Hononegah baseball shuts out Boylan to stay perfect in NIC-10

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Ryan Anderson tossed a complete-game shutout with ten strikeouts, leading Hononegah to a 10-0 win over rival Boylan in six innings.
Hononegah scored a run in the first, but Dominic Spera quieted the Indian bats for the next couple of innings. But Hononegah erupted for five runs in the fourth inning to pull away, and added a few more in the next couple of innings to end the game by the ten-run rule. Hononegah remains unbeaten in NIC-10 play, while Boylan takes its 2nd loss of the conference slate.