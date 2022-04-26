 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Indiana and north central and
northeast Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Hononegah baseball shuts out Boylan to stay perfect in NIC-10

  • 0
Ryan Anderson on the mound for Hononegah

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Ryan Anderson tossed a complete-game shutout with ten strikeouts, leading Hononegah to a 10-0 win over rival Boylan in six innings.

Hononegah scored a run in the first, but Dominic Spera quieted the Indian bats for the next couple of innings. But Hononegah erupted for five runs in the fourth inning to pull away, and added a few more in the next couple of innings to end the game by the ten-run rule. Hononegah remains unbeaten in NIC-10 play, while Boylan takes its 2nd loss of the conference slate.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

