 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hononegah baseball, Forreston softball get championship wins

  • 0
Forreston softball sectional title

ROCKTON/SOUTH BELOIT - Hononegah’s baseball team made a run to state last year and went into this postseason looking to run it back. The first step was winning the 4-A Regional Championship against Hampshire. 

The Indians’ offense wasted no time getting the scoring started. In the bottom of the first, Dylan Sayles gave his team an early lead with a solo shot. It wouldn’t stop there, as Maddux Hibbard added an RBI single along with a two RBI double from Bowen Smith. 

The four-run first frame set the tone early and that was all Hononegah needed. They took a 9-2 win over Hampshire to win the 4-A Regional title. 

Over in South Beloit, a 1-A Sectional Championship was on the line between Dakota and Forreston. Both offenses were all over the ball and things were all tied up at five in the fifth inning. A two-run homer from Kendra Nehring would give Dakota its first lead of the game in the sixth inning. 

Dakota had Forreston down to their final strike, but a clutch hit from Breanna Kloster would score two runs for a walk-off win, taking the Sectional title. Forreston will get ready to play on Monday morning for the Sterling Super-Sectional, with the winner going to state.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you