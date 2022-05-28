Hononegah baseball, Forreston softball get championship wins

ROCKTON/SOUTH BELOIT - Hononegah’s baseball team made a run to state last year and went into this postseason looking to run it back. The first step was winning the 4-A Regional Championship against Hampshire.
The Indians’ offense wasted no time getting the scoring started. In the bottom of the first, Dylan Sayles gave his team an early lead with a solo shot. It wouldn’t stop there, as Maddux Hibbard added an RBI single along with a two RBI double from Bowen Smith.
The four-run first frame set the tone early and that was all Hononegah needed. They took a 9-2 win over Hampshire to win the 4-A Regional title.
Over in South Beloit, a 1-A Sectional Championship was on the line between Dakota and Forreston. Both offenses were all over the ball and things were all tied up at five in the fifth inning. A two-run homer from Kendra Nehring would give Dakota its first lead of the game in the sixth inning.
Dakota had Forreston down to their final strike, but a clutch hit from Breanna Kloster would score two runs for a walk-off win, taking the Sectional title. Forreston will get ready to play on Monday morning for the Sterling Super-Sectional, with the winner going to state.